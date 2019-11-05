Take part in food collection for the Island’s homeless and those in need

Christine Ward, who in previous years has run a very successful reverse advent scheme to help those in need, is once again putting others first.

Between now and 20th December Christine will be collecting food for Aspire Ryde, a charity that helps the Island’s homeless and those in need.

Christine says,

“In the past people have done the reverse advent calendar idea, which each day in advent you put a long life food item in a box and give it to someone in need. I am only sharing this as a idea, we are grateful for any donation, even if it’s just a box of tea bags, it will all make a difference.”

In the next few weeks Christine says Aspire will be letting her know which items which will be more beneficial to them.

Share the idea

She asks if readers can share this idea with work colleagues and schools, so together we will make a difference.

Join Christine’s Facebook Group to find out more about how to donate items and for regular updates.

Image: Over 900 items collected last year

