Take part in the Great Solent Birdwatch this weekend

This Saturday try something different and head to Ryde to join the Bird Aware Solent Rangers for a pop-up event to help you take part in the Great Solent Birdwatch.

Stop by between 1-3pm on Saturday 30th November 2019 and look out for the Rangers wearing the Bird Aware Solent logo along the seafront near the Big Kahuna cafe (North Walk – PO33 1JD).

What to bring

Please dress sensibly for the weather with warm and waterproof clothing and suitable footwear.

We recommend you also bring a notebook and pencil (or your recording form) to write down what you see.

How to take part

The event is free to attend and for more information on how to take part including your downloadable ‘Welcome Pack’ visit the Website.