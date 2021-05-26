Takeover car show on the Isle of Wight: Organisers confident event can go ahead

Covid-19 may have cancelled its 2020 event but organisers of the renowned car show Takeover, which attracts hundreds of car enthusiasts to the Isle of Wight, are confident the event can go ahead next month.

Submitting a licensing application to the Isle of Wight Council, IOW Takeover Promotional Events are hoping to stage the show at the County Showground, Northwood, on 12th and 13th June, with a capacity of 2,499 people applied for.

Live music and late licence

They are asking for a licence to host live music, play recorded music and provide late-night refreshment and alcohol.

Last year’s unprecedented Covid-19 restrictions forced the event to be cancelled in March and then again in September.

Fifth year

Going into a fifth year, event organisers said on their Website they were left with two options: to cancel the show again with the threat of not being able to trade going forward, or move the event to a date that was safe and one where everyone could attend.

With the government’s roadmap easing halfway through this month, people can now stay overnight.

Have your say

The application will be considered by the council, with public comments accepted on the proposals (21/00325/LAPNEW) until 2nd June.

The event showcases modified and enhanced cars, attracting groups and car clubs from across the UK.

There will be a show area, a trade village and, as in past events, a ‘Rev Off arena’ on Sunday.

Ensuring it meets the government and industry standard for Covid-19 safety, it is taking part in the ‘We’re Good to Go’ scheme set up by the nation’s tourism bodies, and has outlined areas where face masks will have to be worn.

Hoping to come back bigger and better in 2022, organisers say this year they just need people’s support.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © LJB