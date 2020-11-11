Team Intrepid’s Remembrance challenge to walk 102 km whilst performing over 1,000 press-ups, sit-ups and burpees

Three cheers for Islanders John Quayle and Grant Farley, aka Team Intrepid, who last weekend took part in an incredibly brutal challenge. All in the name of raising awareness and their target of £5,000 for The Veterans Charity – an organisation who support Veterans of all generations.

Both Veterans themselves – John served in Princess of Wales Royal Regiment and Grant in the Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers – took part in a Remembrance Walk to commemorate the 102 years remembrance.

Brutal challenge

It wasn’t just any old walk though, this challenge included completing a 102km walk in 24 hours, where every 10km the duo had to perform 102 press ups, 102 sit ups and 102 burpees (a squat thrust).

Just doing the 102 press ups once would be a challenge for many, so to combine those with everything else and several times was quite a challenge

Challenge completed despite injuries

John tells News OnTheWight they completed the 102km walk in just 21 hours and and 55 minutes.

Due to a few injuries, they decided to focus on completing the 102km walk, so when they reached at 80km they stopped doing the 102 sets of burpees, press-ups and sit-ups – which means they still completed over 700 of each, plus the 102km walk.

Quite an achievement and something they should be praised and recognised for.

Show your support

If you would like to show your support for this amazing effort you can donate via the Just Giving Page for Team Intrepid. The Team hope to reach their target of £5,000.

There’s also a Facebook page where you can see updates from the Team.

We suspect this won’t be the last we’ve heard of the dynamic duo.