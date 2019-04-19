The 2019 Royal Isle of Wight County Show has so much to offer for all the family: Book now and save money

Come and enjoy a right rural day out, that celebrates the very best of Isle of Wight life, at the Royal Isle of Wight County Show.

This year the event takes place on Sunday 30th June at the County Showground in Northwood, from 9am until the cows go home at 5pm.

You’ll be royally entertained with prize winning animals, tractor rides, local food, sheep shearing, show jumping, arts and crafts and much more.

Image: © Jessica Hilton

Across the Showground, you can ‘have a go’ and get involved in all kinds of activities that are included in your entry ticket, including clay pigeon shooting, driving a 4×4, handling a pig, woodland fun and loads more for all the family.

Animals are the stars of the show, and you can get up close and even cuddle some of them. You can meet friendly pigs, cows, sheep, chickens and goats, and talk to their owners about their unique personalities and how to look after them.

There’s also a chance to ‘ask the experts’ about everything from rearing chickens to pruning roses.

Dog friendly

This is a show for all the family, and that includes your dog. Why not bring your pet and enter the Fun Dog Show on the day?

There are prizes in all kinds of categories including ‘waggiest tail’ and ‘the dog that’s most like its owner’. Or will your dog win the fastest Bonio eating challenge?

The winners of the Wightlink Woof Awards will also be announced at the Show.

‘Mane attraction – the Household Cavalry’

As well as all the rural fun, there’s a very special ‘mane’ attraction for 2019. This is the 120th historic show and to celebrate, the Queen’s Household Cavalry will be making their first appearance on the Island, performing a series of manoeuvres set to music in their spectacular Musical Ride.

The Cavalry are an important part of Royal weddings, Trooping the Colour and Coronations, and this is your big chance to see the ceremonial squad in action. Expect lots of pomp and pageantry, as 28 horses and their elite riders perform a breathtaking routine.

Queen Victoria’s favourite Show

The County Show is at the heart of Island life, and has been since it was founded in 1833.

Queen Victoria was the first patron and used to exhibit her sheep here. She donated lots of silver cups which are still in use today.

Volunteers from the Royal Isle of Wight Agricultural Society organise the event, and any surpluses are used to help support young agricultural students on the Island.

Easy to get here using sustainable transport

The Showground is easy to find – half way between Cowes and Newport, on the Cowes Road, and accessible by public transport (Southern Vectis Route No 1).

There is a free carpark, but it’s less fuss by bus, so why not park your car in the Park & Ride at the Isle of Wight College and then jump on the No 1 bus, which will drop you right outside the Showground.

You can get a County Show Group Rover for £15 from the Southern Vectis app, clickit2ride, which gives you unlimited bus travel for up to 5 people for 24 hours.

If you come by bike, there’s a special ‘White entrance’ for you to avoid the queues and places to lock up your bike.



Find out more

Tickets are £10A for adults with under 16s going in free with a paying adult. You can save yourself 10% by purchasing your ticekts in advance.

See the Royal Isle of Wight County Show Website for more details and to buy tickets in advance.

Images: © Timi Eross

