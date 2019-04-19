Calling all Isle of Wight skateboarders, scooterists or BMXers

If you scooter, skateboard or BMX, or your kids or grandkids do, then please take a few moments to complete this important survey.

It’s being compiled so the Ventnor Skatepark Charity can work on seeking funding to improve the Isle of Wight’s skateparks.

Help form future plans

The aim of the survey is to gain an insight on skatepark use on the Island, whether that’s by skateboarders, scooterists or BMXers.

All feedback will help inform future discussions and decision making about skatepark facilities on the Island.

A Ventnor Skatepark Trustee told OnTheWight,

“Many of the Islands skatepark facilities will be approaching the end of their use over the next few years. We are looking at how people use the parks now and what they would like in the future. “We believe that this could help inform not only charities like ourselves, but also local councils, in determining what improvements skatepark users want. “We’d particularly like to hear from teenagers, and parents of younger children who use the skateparks across the Island.”



The survey

Some questions in the survey give the opportunity to expand your answers, which the organisers say is very welcome.

At the end of the survey there is an opportunity to enter a prize draw to win a £50 voucher to spend at Island Extreme, Wight Trash or Tav Cycles.

Take the survey

Future IW Olympic hero?

With skateboarding now included in the 2020 summer Olympics in Tokyo, having the right facilities on the Island could mean nurturing future Olympic heroes.

Image: Hans Eiskonen under CC BY 2.0