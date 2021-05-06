The Alchemy Arts Club plans tattoo studio in heart of Cowes

A tattoo studio could be coming to the heart of Cowes.

Applicant, Chris Norris, along with two other artists, is proposing to open The Alchemy Arts Club on Cowes High Street at the former Quay 4 shop with a ‘sincere hope’ to establish a long-term business in the centre of the town.

The property has been empty for nearly two years now, with the women’s clothes shop closing in August 2019.

Create a smart, minimal and classic exterior

Planning documents submitted by Mr Norris say they would be obliged by the lease to ensure the appearance of the property would be in keeping with the Cowes aesthetic and look to create a smart, minimal and classic exterior.

To update the shop, the outside would be black with gold lettering and detailing, but display no outward signs of tattooing and have the general look of an art studio/gallery.

A frosted-glass partition wall would be installed towards the front of the shop, separating the waiting area from the studio.

24 years experience

The three fully qualified and licensed artists have a combined experience of 24 years and have said they have built a regular and reliable client base.

As well as tattooing, with bookings through appointment only, Monday to Saturday, 9am to 6pm, the mixed-media artists intend to sell prints from the studio as well.

Focus on hygiene

Documents also say the premises would be kept sanitary, due to the nature of the work, and all cleanliness and safety regulations will ‘of course’ be adhered to.

To view the proposals, 21/00807/FUL, you can visit the Isle of Wight Council’s planning register. Comments will be accepted until 28th May.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Alchemy Arts Club by Chris Norris