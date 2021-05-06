→ Find out about your Isle of Wight election candidates ←

First-time candidate’s incorrect claim of being a ‘current councillor’ was ‘an oversight’

Pauline Evans says being represented as ‘a councillor or former councillor’ in the Letter to the Editor penned by Alasdair Steane was “an oversight”

Pauline evans and alasdair steane

Last week News OnTheWight ran a Letter to the Editor on behalf of Alasdair Steane and Pauline Evans, two Our Island candidates.

The letter, which was received in good faith as being accurate, opened with the sentence,

“We are current and former Councillors in two of the most fractious and widely-reported dysfunctional Town and Parish Councils on the Island, namely Sandown and Bembridge.”

Evans: First time as candidate
It has now come to our attention that Pauline Evans was not and has never been a councillor – she told News OnTheWight that, “This is my first time as a candidate”.

This clearly makes the opening sentence of the pair’s Letter to the Editor highly misleading.

Letter penned by Alasdair
News OnTheWight spoke to Pauline Evans this morning who told us that she did not pen the Letter to the Editor – it was written by Alasdair – and despite reading it once it had been published by News OnTheWight, she did not notice the error in the first sentence, saying, “It was an oversight”.

She added,

“It is in fact a mistake to say I have been or, presently am a councillor, as this is my first time standing. 

“I am unreservedly sorry for any inconvenience. And it will serve me well in future to read thoroughly all text meticulously.”

Alasdair remains quiet on the issue, despite News OnTheWight writing to him twice for an explanation.

Thursday, 6th May, 2021 12:42pm

By

1 Comment on "First-time candidate’s incorrect claim of being a ‘current councillor’ was ‘an oversight’"

sjack

He is as dodgy as they come. he had one car seized no tax or insurance and again his new car parked on the High St in Bembridge no Tax for a year and no insurance and he’s standing for iow council and parish council? Why would anyone vote this fool into public office?

Vote Up13-1Vote Down
6, May 2021 1:07 pm
