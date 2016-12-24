The Isle of Wight … according to Google autocomplete

A map of English counties based on Google auto-complete shows the Isle of Wight has in the past been best-known for being ‘dog friendly’.

It’s not a new map – first surfacing well over a year ago and now doing the rounds again – but according TechnicallyRon who produced it, both County Durham and Surrey are ghettos (take note David Hoare), Cornwall and Cumbria are both ‘boring’, ‘Cheshire is posh’ and Kent ‘is a city’.

Our four legged friends

Given the negative publicity the Isle of Wight has endured in 2016 (yes, David Hoare we’re all are looking at you), Islanders should be pretty pleased the country is being reminded that ‘The Isle of Wight is Dog Friendly’.

Thanks to John Burns for the heads-up.

Source: TechnicallyRon via Gizmodo