The Isle of Wight’s White-tailed Eagles on BBC’s Autumnwatch: Catch up

The Isle of Wight’s majestic White-tailed Eagles were the subject of a segment on last night’s (Thursday) Autumnwatch on BBC2, with Chris Packham popping over the Solent to find out more about them.

The massively eager Chris was taken on a tour by Steve Egerton-Read, the project officer for the re-introduction of the Eagles on the Island. Chris was blown away by the majestic creatures as they soared above him.

Hanging out

The five-minute feature captured some great footage of the Eagles flying among crows – which gave some scale to the incredible size of the birds – as well as seeing three of them perched together on tree stumps.

Eagles from the first group of juveniles that were released in summer 2019, are seen hanging out with the newbies, released this summer.

Watch again

If you missed the programme you can watch again on the BBC iPlayer – skip forward 12 minutes if you’re only looking for this particular segment.

Image: © BBC