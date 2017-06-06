The mystery of the missing Bengals – cat owner raises alert

Concern has been raised by cat owners in Ventnor after a number of cats have gone missing in the last couple of weeks.

Around a month ago, a Ventnor woman spotted a man in a white van attempt to steal her Bengal cat from outside her home in Ocean View Road.

Although she thwarted the attempt, her cat has since gone missing, along with two other cats in the same road.

Other cats missing

In addition, a Bengal cat has also gone missing from Alpine Road, along with a black cat from nearby Church Street.

The alert was raised by Ventnor resident, Kathy Lockwood, who told OnTheWight,

“It just seems too much of a co-incidence. There are too many missing over a short time. People need to be made aware.”

Cat owners are asking residents to be vigilant and look out for any suspicious activity.