This set of photos merge old and new festivals in one pic. Historic festival prices too

Isle of Wight Festival will be upon us in a few days and so it seemed apt to share these two fascinating threads from River Island.

As anyone who attends festivals will know, audiences have grown dramatically since their beginnings. The variety of music festivals on offer in the country is enormous, with little sign of slowing down.

Fashions through the decades

River Island has also created a series of composite images, showing the very first Isle of Wight Festival in the 60s, compared with today’s ever-evolving festival scene.

Click on the images to see larger versions

1960s Isle Of Wight

1970s Glastonbury

1980s Reading/Leeds

1990s T in The Park

2000s Bestival

How ticket prices have changed

Along with the pics of changing fashion, River Island’s research found that festival audience size has grown at an average of 535% since the very first Isle of Wight, with ticket prices increasing a massive 3,544%, just imagine getting that Glastonbury ticket for £1!