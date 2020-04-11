This video of a ride around the Isle of Wight shows quite how empty the streets are during Covid-19

If you haven’t been able to get out since the beginning of the Coronavirus lock down, or even if you can but your boundaries are limited, this video shot by Paul Knights should make welcome watching.

Paul had to travel to Newport, then Ryde to pick up some shopping for his mother and captured his motorcycle journey on camera.

See how many people you can spot on the footage, or whether your house of town features.

As well as giving an idea of who quiet the streets are at tea time, the footage is a great historical capture in time.

OnTheWight has featured several of Paul’s recent videos, so make sure you check those out too. He has a knack of creating incredibly soothing and calming short films.