Three cheers for Vectis Sunrise Rotarians – Making and delivering PPE through Covid-19

During the past few months Vectis Sunrise have been extremely busy providing the NHS, Mountbatten Hospice, Care homes, schools, dentists, physiotherapists and chiropractors with essential PPE equipment.

Busy bees

Rotarians, Anne and Maggie, have been making scrub suits on an industrial scale and utilising their homes to become Scrub Central in Whitwell, taking specific colour/size orders.

Even now they are still very much in demand from our NHS to private home help.

Distribution

Rotarians, Ron and Adrian, have been busy distributing full face visors, scrubs and masks throughout the Isle of Wight.

Ron has been working alongside Mountbatten Hospice to collect and distribute scrubs whilst Adrian has been working hard to ensure the Island is equipped with face visors.

Other fundraising efforts

As all our our fundraising opportunities have ceased during the lockdown we have tried to ensure Vectis Sunrise Rotary Club continues volunteering across the Island and helping other charities and individual groups.

Rotarians, Ron and Frances, along with two of Frances’ dogs took part in Mountbatten’s Walk the Wight your own way raising nearly £600 for our local hospice.

Frances has also sold over 250 sunflower plants, splitting monies raised between Mountbatten and our local charities, we are now holding a competition to see who can beat last year’s 10 foot monster!

We’ll meet again

We hope to all meet again soon in person as we are now zooming along with everyone else.

If you are interested in Rotary please contact our Facebook page to join us for breakfast at Newport Riverside once we are allowed.

News shared by Vectis Sunrise, in their own words. Ed