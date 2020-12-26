Three-course meals and gifts for older residents on their own this Christmas

J Boileau Goad shares this latest from Niton. Ed

Community Response And Back-up (Crab) Niton delivered over 30 three-course Christmas meals to those residents alone, in need or unable to cook a Christmas meal.

Made locally with donations

The meals were cooked by PrepRight, a Company based in Whitwell and were paid for by the generous donations of hundreds of pounds by local residents, as well as worried next of kin on the mainland and in the USA who were unable to get away to join their elderly parents.

Something to help the pud go down

Other Secret Santa donations were also given and all the meals therefore included another bag containing a number of surprise gifts and a bottle of red or white or something fizzy to help the pud go down!

Breakfast club support

Separately, and again from the generous support of our local residents, Crab Niton was also able to provide some funding for the Niton Pre-School Breakfast club for the next term.

