Tour Fiveways to find out how your child could grow to become an independent, happy and confident learner

Are you looking for a Reception place for your child?

Ryde School is the leading independent day and boarding school on the Isle of Wight for children aged two and a half to 18-years-old.

Information event

Join Ryde School on Wednesday 21st April to find out what Fiveways and the Junior School Pre-Prep and Prep have to offer your child.

With the wellbeing of each and every child at the heart of the school, the learning environment is warm, caring and nurturing and the pastoral care is excellent.

Independent, happy and resilient learners

Ryde School aims to ensure children grow to become independent, confident, happy and resilient learners. Teachers aim high and want pupils to succeed.

Small classes, taught by a team of dedicated and highly qualified teaching staff, ensure each child is known individually and plans are built appropriately.

Passions and talents are supported and nurtured, and the aim is that every child is able to achieve their full potential.

Wide-ranging extra-curricular programme

At the heart of a school day is a traditional academic curriculum, enriched with an introduction to Spanish, Mandarin and Latin and a wide-ranging extra-curricular programme.

Opportunities for outside learning, on the water, on the beach, in the forest or rambling through the extensive grounds, all provide an inspirational environment for children to develop lifelong skills.

Benefits of team sports

Ryde School actively encourages pupils to participate in team sports – both competitively and for recreation and many of the older children in Prep play for Island clubs.

A wide range of extra-curricular activities aims to broaden young minds and pupils regularly compete in drama and music competitions, public speaking, maths challenges and art and design competitions.

Community-minded

All pupils follow the school motto of ‘Ut Prosim’, to be of service, through community service initiatives and charity fund-raising to help build an awareness of the outside world and its influences.

Register to take part

Currently we are expecting to book individual tours, within the guidelines, throughout the day, followed by a group GoogleMeet information evening for all general questions and admission specific enquiries at 7pm on Wednesday 21st April.

Join us on 21st April to experience the vibrancy that is Reception at Ryde.

Book your place through the Website.

Reserve a place for September

Ryde School’s Nursery is now full for the Summer Term.

However, if you are interested in reserving a Nursery place for September, please contact Fiveways.

For more information call +44(0)1983 617970.

Ryde School can be found at Queen’s Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight P033 3BE

