Town clerk accuses auditors of being ‘grossly incompetent’

In the Sandown Town Council Annual Return for the year ended March 2019, it’s revealed that the external audit for year 2017/18 had still not been signed off.

The audit for 2017/18 should have been completed by end of September 2018, so is already a year overdue.

Auditor: Need to consider information before certifying

The auditor, PKF Littlejohn, say in the report they are unable to sign it off as they:

“Have received correspondence bringing information to our attention that we must consider before certifying the completion of review and the discharging of our responsibilities.”

OnTheWight has written to the Sandown Town Council clerk’s office twice this month with a number of questions. Both the clerk and admin assistant have failed to respond, despite being chased.

Accused auditor of being “grossly incompetent”

At Monday night’s Sandown Town council meeting the clerk, Tina Bailey, accused the auditors – PKF Littlejohn – of being “grossly incompetent”.

She said, “they forgot us for months even though I was constantly chasing it”, and said they, “asked for information they’ve already received” and have gone round in circles.

She added,

“It is totally and utterly incompetent, I don’t think they are very good at all, I do think this council should put in an official complaint.”

No indication was given of what the information that had been brought to the attention of the auditors was.