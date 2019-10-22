Town clerk accuses auditors of being ‘grossly incompetent’

The auditors said they couldn’t sign off the report until they had considered information brought to their attention, but the outgoing town clerk has accused them of being “grossly incompetent”

tina bailey at sandown town council meeting

In the Sandown Town Council Annual Return for the year ended March 2019, it’s revealed that the external audit for year 2017/18 had still not been signed off.

The audit for 2017/18 should have been completed by end of September 2018, so is already a year overdue.

Auditor: Need to consider information before certifying
The auditor, PKF Littlejohn, say in the report they are unable to sign it off as they:

“Have received correspondence bringing information to our attention that we must consider before certifying the completion of review and the discharging of our responsibilities.”

OnTheWight has written to the Sandown Town Council clerk’s office twice this month with a number of questions. Both the clerk and admin assistant have failed to respond, despite being chased.

Accused auditor of being “grossly incompetent”
At Monday night’s Sandown Town council meeting the clerk, Tina Bailey, accused the auditors – PKF Littlejohn – of being “grossly incompetent”.

She said, “they forgot us for months even though I was constantly chasing it”, and said they, “asked for information they’ve already received” and have gone round in circles.

She added,

“It is totally and utterly incompetent, I don’t think they are very good at all, I do think this council should put in an official complaint.”

Skip to 29 minutes into the video to hear the discussion

No indication was given of what the information that had been brought to the attention of the auditors was.



alisonjane
Apart from Sandown + Bembridge Councils have any other Local Town or Parish Council had problems having their yearly accounts audited on the Isle Of Wight? Are this company not appointed by the government to carry out External Audits? Not one, but two years of STC accounts not being signed off! It couldn’t possibly have anything to do with raising Sandown Town Councils Precept by 74% last… Read more »
22, October 2019 8:38 pm
