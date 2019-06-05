Town councillors effectively block free skateboarding for kids, objecting to Wight Trash branding (updated)

Two councillors in East Cowes have effectively now blocked free skateboarding sessions for kids as they say they don’t like the 15-year old Wight Trash name. It’s never been an issue in previous years.

Read and contribute to the 6 readers' comments ↓

wight trash kids at skateclub

The much-loved and well-known Isle of Wight skateboarding brand, Wight Trash (founded by John Cattle 15 years ago), has met some unexpected resistance in East Cowes.

John Cattle’s Skate Club – a not-for-profit- Community Interest Company – has been successfully engaging Islanders of all ages for over eight years. With the support of local councils around the Island they offer free skating sessions for young people during school holidays.

East Cowes Town Council, who have previously supported the sessions, advised this week that although the sessions would be supported again this year, due to the objection of some councillors, there should not be any Wight Trash branding used in “any way, shape or form”.

“Not be politically correct”
The reason why? Because they say there was,

“Concern expressed that this may not be politically correct and that it might give out the wrong impression, especially if portrayed badly in the press “

The demands
The East Cowes Town Council said they would support the free sessions for kids in their town but only after,

Written reassurances from you that the name “Wight Trash” would not be used in any way, shape or form in connection with any grant given by the Town Council or at any event held here in East Cowes or in any publicity or reports to the press.”

Can’t meet the demands
Zoe Thompson from the Skate Club told OnTheWight,

“As we replied to the East Cowes Town Clerk yesterday, we were really surprised at the conditions put with the agreement to run these sessions.

“Particularly as we have run them before with a great deal of support from East Cowes Town Council.

“Our skate lessons are run through our not-for-profit CIC, however we could not guarantee that there would be no mention “in any way, shape or form” of Wight Trash – as our equipment is branded and it’s likely some of the children who take part will have our boards and clothing!”

Positive response from community
She went on to say,

“What is really worrying is that over the 15 years we have been a skateboard businesses, that the councillors clearly have no idea about the work that we do, and the positive response we have from the community.”

Cattle: Hope ECTC change their minds
Skateboarding legend, John Cattle of Wight Trash, told OnTheWight,

“All we want to do is get people skating. We hope that the council will understand the link with Wight Trash – and that we are well known, and well supported, and change their mind about the conditions.

“We’d welcome councillors along to the sessions – they can have a go, sounds like they need some fun in their lives, and skating certainly does that.”

Last year several hundred children and young people took part in the free summer lessons and on average they teach about 300 children and adults a week.

Hendry: Looking to get motion rescinded back on agenda
East Cowes town councillor, Stephen Hendry, told OnTheWight today,

“I am very disappointed to find out Cllr Paler and Cllr Love voted against a motion to provide free skateboarding lessons in East Cowes during the summer holidays.

“East Cowes Town Council did pass the motion to provide the lessons but to placate the issue regarding the potential use of some the branding “Wight Trash”. However the motions still mean the lessons cannot take place.

“I will be looking at getting this motion rescinded and back on the agenda for the next full Town Council meeting.

“In previous summers free skateboarding has been provided. We missed out last year and I don’t want East Cowes to miss out again.”

Love: “Not acceptable to me on so many equality fronts”
Cllr Karl Love confirmed he was one of those objecting to the branding of Wight Trash. Replying to Cllr Hendry on Facebook he said,

“I’m not against the service provided to young people but the organisational name interpretation is not acceptable to me on so many equality fronts.

“I object to the negative connotations of the organisational name and because there are other providers who might like to deliver this service though a transparent tendering process.

Paler: “Asked for more information”
In response, Cllr Paler told OnTheWight,

“The questions that I asked is how many skateboard sessions would take place. There was not an answer so asked for more information.  

“The vote was taken in favour of having the session.

“Since the meeting this has all kicked off to information given to Stephen.

“I have never seen anything about John Cattle skateboard sessions. I have spoken to John today and will be tomorrow after seeing town clerk.” 

Article edit
15.30: Comment from Cllr Paler added

Wednesday, 5th June, 2019 12:32pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mVR

Filed under: East Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Skating, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

6 Comments on "Town councillors effectively block free skateboarding for kids, objecting to Wight Trash branding (updated)"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
holdmyheadinmyhands

Oh dear ……. Carl love and Michael Paler

How short sighted

Vote Up370Vote Down
5, June 2019 12:57 pm
Nitonia

A well known Island brand name which is a tongue in cheek play on words. Massive own-goal by the Councillor’s concerned.

Vote Up340Vote Down
5, June 2019 1:13 pm
Robert Jones

Tell me, councillors Love and Paler, what exactly is it that appals you about the branding of this group “on so many equality fronts”? Do you know where the term comes from, and why it was adopted? And what makes it more important to you than helping to enable this group to do its good work?

Vote Up260Vote Down
5, June 2019 1:23 pm
Colin

@ Robert Jones.
I couldn’t agree more with you. I can’t see anything wrong with “Wight Trash”. I think a full and complete statement from those objecting to it would be in order so that the rest of us are able to understand exactly what it is we are missing here.

Vote Up230Vote Down
5, June 2019 1:40 pm
chartman

Please let us know where thee term comes from. I’m intrigued… and disgusted with my local councillor Love. What you get with a sharp needle springs to mind….

Vote Up170Vote Down
5, June 2019 1:56 pm
Geoff Brodie

Support for similar summer sessions in Newport is on our parish council’s agenda on Monday evening. Just as we have before, I am sure we will again support them with no conditions.

Vote Up30Vote Down
5, June 2019 4:20 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*