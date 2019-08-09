Two Isle of Wight beers crowned winners in World Beer Awards

Claire shares this great news on behalf of Island Brewery. Ed

Island Brewery are delighted to announce that two of our Beers have won overall Country Winners in the categories at the World Beer Awards.

Earls RDA, our flagship beer and one we are so very proud of with all the money it has donated since its first brew, to the very worthwhile cause of Mountbatten, and our new beer, Victoria of Wight, commissioned for Wightlink for their flagship, literally, Victoria of Wight.

A spokesperson for the brewery said,