Two Isle of Wight beers crowned winners in World Beer Awards

Congratulations to Island Brewery, who have picked up not one, but two awards at the World Beer Awards.

Three men holding bottles of beer in front of ferry

Claire shares this great news on behalf of Island Brewery.

Island Brewery are delighted to announce that two of our Beers have won overall Country Winners in the World beer awards badgecategories at the World Beer Awards.

Earls RDA, our flagship beer and one we are so very proud of with all the money it has donated since its first brew, to the very worthwhile cause of Mountbatten, and our new beer, Victoria of Wight, commissioned for Wightlink for their flagship, literally, Victoria of Wight.

A spokesperson for the brewery said,

“We cannot be more pleased or proud to again represent not only the UK but our wonderful little Island, and to come away with not one but two Country Wins among some extremely stiff competition.

“We thank the lads at the Brewery, Chris and Ashley Coleman and Tom Leman for their continued Hard work and dedication and attention to detail which guarantees that not a bad pint leaves the premises and we are able to deliver International Award Winning beers time and time again.”

Friday, 9th August, 2019

