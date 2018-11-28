Two out of 12 complaints against Isle of Wight adult social care upheld by LGA

Failure to explain financial arrangements for private care and incorrect records were two of the reasons health watchdogs upheld complaints against Isle of Wight adult social care.

The Local Government Ombudsman (LGA) upheld two complaints against the Isle of Wight Council over the last year, new figures have revealed.

12 complaints and enquiries made

The LGA revealed 12 complaints and enquiries were made to them by Isle of Wight residents over the previous financial year.

Of these, four were referred back for a local resolution and three closed after initial enquiries.

Of the five complaints taken to the detailed investigation stage, two were upheld.

Financial contributions not properly explained

In one complaint, the LGA found fault by the council when it made arrangements with a private care provider as it failed to ensure financial contributions were properly explained to the complainant and her advocate.

The care provider also failed to keep records about the complainant.

The council was recommended to pay £500 in total.

Error in minutes caused distress

In the second complaint, the formal minutes of a meeting attributed a comment to the commissioning manager that said there was ‘clearly an abuse of money as [the claimant’s] benefits are being used to fund the whole family’.

However, the notes from the meeting actually said ‘abuse seems to be more around the abuse of public funds’.

This error was not picked up and the incorrect wording caused them distress.

The council was recommended to correct this.

Michael King, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said:

“Assessment and care planning, and how care is paid for, remain some of the biggest areas of complaint. Even more concerning is the issues we see demonstrate a shift from one-off mistakes to problems with whole systems and policies, or procedures being incorrectly applied. “Adult social care has seen sustained high levels of complaints upheld compared to our general work. We know authorities are operating under an enormous amount of pressure and financial challenge to deliver care services. The stark reality of this is now playing out in the complaints we see. “Despite this, when it comes to service delivery, we simply can’t make concessions for these pressures in the recommendations we make.”

The Isle of Wight Council was contacted for comment.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: PDPics under CC BY 2.0