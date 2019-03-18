Fun-packed variety show raises over £1,000 for Vectis Radio

Over £1,000 was raised for the community radio station and great fun was had by all who attended the Variety Show.

vectis radio variety show

Kevin shares this latest news from Vectis Radio. Ed

Variety really was the spice of life for Vectis Radio at the weekend. The community radio station branched out into live events, and drew a full house for its first ever variety show at the Riverside Centre – raising more than £1,100 to help keep the station going.

The Island line up featured dance, music, magic and comedy, and was hosted by comedy impressionist, and Britain’s Got Talent finalist, Drew Cameron.

Under the direction of Sarah Scotcher, acts included Ella Gregory and Friends, Blackfoot Daisy, Huxley, Enchanted Isle, Emily Scotcher, and the Wight Harmony Barbershop Singers.

Mac: Amazing talent
Vectis Radio Station Manager, Ian Mac, said,

“The Island talent on display was amazing, and audience feedback was equally amazing! We were delighted Drew Cameron wanted to do this, and he has also paid tribute to the quality of the event. We are so grateful to everyone for supporting it.

“The money raised is vital, to keep us going as we enter our tenth year, but providing a showcase for local people to show what they can do is important too, and this has always been at the heart of Vectis Radio.”

The Variety Show was organised by husband and wife team and Vectis presenters Maggie and Kelvin Currie.

