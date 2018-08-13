Ventnor Fringe another success with over 4,500 tickets sold

With over 4,500 tickets sold Ventnor was buzzing with activity all week for the ninth Ventnor Fringe Festival. Despite the weather, it was a huge success. Here’s to 2019!

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Ventnor Fringe

Congratulations to all involved with this year’s Ventnor Fringe Festival.

Despite the week of wind and rain, over 4,500 tickets were sold to events taking place around the town.

Click on image to see larger version
Ventnor Fringe Festival 2018 by Julian Winslow

That figure doesn’t include those who came for the many great free fringe events.

Ninja team
This huge operation is organised by just a tiny group of people, supported by a merry band of volunteers who help with the build and set up of venues, working in the bars, tech and lighting crews, stewards and not forgetting the great Fringe Review team who kept social media alive with updates throughout the festival period.

Click on image to see larger version
Ventnor Fringe Festival 2018 by Julian Winslow

There were a whopping 70 performances this year, including live music across many genres, loads of theatre, comedy, spoken word, performance and more.

The Ventnor Exchange, Parkside and Harbourside were great little spots to hang out in between performances and the town was buzzing with activity and a surge of visitors.

Click on image to see larger version
Ventnor Fringe Festival 2018 by Julian Winslow

Permanent reminder
Although the Festival is over for another year, we have the brilliant three-storey piece of street art created by world-renowned street artist, Phlegm to remind us that Ventnor is a hub of creativity.

Click on image to see larger version
Phlegm's Ventnor Giant Mural - Photo by Julian Winslow

The mural was completed in time for the launch of the Festival and commissioned by Ventnor Exchange as part of the Lift the Lid project.

Here’s to 2019!
The increased footfall for many businesses, such as cafes and restaurants, should ensure continued support for this festival as it enters its tenth year in 2019 (dates to be announced very soon).

Click on image to see larger version
Ventnor Fringe Festival 2018 by Julian Winslow

Images: © Julian Winslow

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 13th August, 2018 2:01pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2llS

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Art, Isle of Wight News, Ventnor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*