Head to the Yarmouth Vintage Xmas Market this weekend

If you visited the Vintage Car Boot Fair in Yarmouth this summer and were impressed with the event, you’ll be wanting to head back to the same location this weekend for the Vintage Christmas Market.

The organiser of the Boot Fair – which raised over £1,500 for Yarmouth School – is returning to school field for a two-day Christmas Market, but this time with a heat marquee.

Over 30 creatives

Nao Utsumi (of Rust Jewellers) has once again pulled together a superb selection of 30 creatives to sell their wares.

From the sought-after potter, Sue Paraskeva, to the wonderfully inspirational interior showroom, Studio Long Lane. Check out the Instagram feed for the details of all taking part.

And there’s more

There’ll be Christmas carols, an antique auction, mulled wine and mince pies all in the heated marquee.

For those with tired legs, the straw bales make a return along with over 20 Classic Cars selling vintage items.

You’ll even be able to feed the Alpacas or take a cruise around Yarmouth town on the Steam truck.

Where and when

The Xmas Vintage Market takes place between 11am-5pm on Saturday 7th and between 11am-4pm on Sunday 8th December.

Head to Yarmouth School Field, River Road, Yarmouth PO41 0RA

Follow Vintage Yarmouth on Instagram or visit the Website for full details