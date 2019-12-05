Quay Arts announce winner of their Open 2019 Competition

Congratulations are in order for artist Rachel Johnston who was chosen as the winner of the Quay Arts OPEN 2019.

Last Saturday night saw the launch of the Quay Arts OPEN 2019 ‘A Life in Nature’.

There was an incredible turnout of 120 artists and art lovers creating a buzzing evening atmosphere.

As well as words from Colin Pope, of the Isle of Wight Natural History and Archaeological Society (exhibition partners), Quay Arts Arts Manager Jacqui Cusack announced the OPEN 2019 winner Rachel Johnston, who receives a 2021 Solo West gallery exhibition.

The OPEN selection panel were impressed with Rachel’s exhibit River Gloves: Eden / Eastney as well as her wider body of work exploring materials and processes, the making of wearable sculptural objects, and exploration of themes including memory, landscape and narrative.

Quay Arts are delighted Rachel has accepted the prize and can’t wait to see plans develop for use of the amazing West gallery space.

News shared by Ian on behalf of Quay Arts. Ed