Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 12th July 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing scheme

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Marks Corner Village Road

Location: at Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Marks Corner Village Road)

13 July — 21 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing scheme

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Broad Lane

Location: at Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Broad Lane)

12 July — 26 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

12 July — 26 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

High friction surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Highwood Lane

Location: at C12 Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight (Highwood Lane)

13 July — 21 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion A

Location: at C12 Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)

13 July — 21 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion B

Location: at C12 Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)

13 July — 21 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Traffic lights on behalf of Grounsells to undertake hedge cutting

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Ashey Road hedge cutting

Location: at C60 Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Ashey Road hedge cutting)

12 July — 12 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3055 North Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

12 July — 14 July

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside No 27, North Road, Shanklin, Po37 6db

Works description: Disconnect And Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Arreton Road, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

12 July — 21 July

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Arreton: Approching Downend Road: Arreton Road-Arreton

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Arreton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

12 July — 26 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brighstone: From 250 Metres North Of Mill Lane To 500 Metres North Of Mill Lane (Ml640391) : Broad Lane-Brighstone:;

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

12 July — 26 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brighstone: From Main Road To 220 Metres South Thereof (Ml640392) : Broad Lane-Brighstone:; Stacey Terrett

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

12 July — 26 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brighstone: From Mill Lane To 250 Metres North Thereof (Ml640390) : Broad Lane-Brighstone:; Stacey Terrett

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

13 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Rookley: : Highwood Lane-Rookley

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Rookley

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

13 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne : From Farm Entrnace 414 To End Of Road, Ml 240372 : Marks Corner Village Road-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Fibrovia:R/H4, Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Plus Regulating/Patching(Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4) Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

13 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne : From Junction With Noke Common 500m West Towards End Of Road, Ml 240376 : Marks Corner Village Road-Calbou

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Fibrovia:R/H4, Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Plus Regulating/Patching(Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4) Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

12 July — 20 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside No 107

Works description: Disconnect Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

12 July — 14 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp No 63, St. James Street, Newport, Po30 1lq

Works description: Disconnect And Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Green Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

13 July — 17 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 459020-092218 Os Old Greenmount Primary School Green Lane

Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole 0.5m X 0.5m

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

12 July — 14 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: St. Catherines House, West Street, Godshill, Iow.

Works description: Install Water Connection For New House.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

12 July — 14 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 1 Jcn Esplanade, Union Street, Ryde, Po33 2ea

Works description: Disconnect And Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

13 July — 17 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp,89,School Green Rd, Freshwater

Works description: Freshwater – 378688 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Fw In

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330 Eddington Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

13 July — 14 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 66m South Of Old School House, Eddington Road

Works description: Recover 1 Existing Pole

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 St Georges Approach, Newport, Isle Of Wight

12 July — 14 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : To The West Of The Matalan Roundabout (Ml 210083) : St Georges Approach-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Brighstone Road, Brook, Isle Of Wight

13 July — 17 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Mottstone Manor Farm On Brighstone Road

Works description: Brighstone – 406024 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – In Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Wellow, Isle Of Wight

13 July — 17 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Rossiters, Main Road, Wellow, Iow.

Works description: Install Water Connection For New House.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

College Close, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

12 July — 14 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: College Cl Sandown Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: – Install Water Connection For New Unit

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cross Street, Oakfield, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

13 July — 14 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 2f, Cross Street

Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole 0.5m X 0.5m

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

12 July — 14 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Opp.Oakfield Primary School, Great Preston Road, Ryde, Po33 1dr

Works description: Disconnect And Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

13 July — 17 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Outside The Funeral Directors (Ml 261229) : Medina Way Slip-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Love Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

12 July — 14 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Opp No 70 Jn Mill Hill Road, Love Lane, Cowes, Po31 7eu

Works description: Disconnect And Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pan Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

12 July — 19 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: In Carriageway From New Junction Of Godric Road To Rear Of Asda Delivery Yard

Works description: Excavation Of Joint Holes In Carriageway To Connect New Asda Store

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

12 July — 14 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Pier Street, The Square, Yarmouth, Po41 0ns

Works description: Disconnect And Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

13 July — 17 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 47 Regent Street On Regent Street

Works description: Shanklin 360964 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rink Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

12 July — 14 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Junction With Monkton Street To S/O 1a On Rink Road

Works description: Ryde – 415333 – Blockages Excavate Onto Bt Ducts For The Clearance Of Duct Blockages In To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Riverway, Newport, Isle Of Wight

13 July — 17 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : On The Slipway To Medina Way Southbound (Ml 260393) : Riverway-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

12 July — 14 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Fairlee Road (Ml 240275) : Victoria Road-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

13 July — 14 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 12 Wellington Rd, Wellington Road

Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Windsor Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

12 July — 14 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4,Windsor Drive, Shanklin Po37 7ny

Works description: Shanklin – 360730 – Build Joint Box – To Build New Jb23 Joint Box In – Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: stewdean under CC BY 2.0