Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 12th July 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Carriageway resurfacing scheme
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Marks Corner Village Road
Location: at Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Marks Corner Village Road)
13 July — 21 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Carriageway resurfacing scheme
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Broad Lane
Location: at Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Broad Lane)
12 July — 26 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
12 July — 26 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
High friction surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Highwood Lane
Location: at C12 Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight (Highwood Lane)
13 July — 21 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at C12 Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
13 July — 21 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion B
Location: at C12 Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)
13 July — 21 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Traffic lights on behalf of Grounsells to undertake hedge cutting
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Ashey Road hedge cutting
Location: at C60 Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Ashey Road hedge cutting)
12 July — 12 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3055 North Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside No 27, North Road, Shanklin, Po37 6db
Works description: Disconnect And Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3056 Arreton Road, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 21 July
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Arreton: Approching Downend Road: Arreton Road-Arreton
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Arreton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 26 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone: From 250 Metres North Of Mill Lane To 500 Metres North Of Mill Lane (Ml640391) : Broad Lane-Brighstone:;
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 26 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone: From Main Road To 220 Metres South Thereof (Ml640392) : Broad Lane-Brighstone:; Stacey Terrett
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 26 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone: From Mill Lane To 250 Metres North Thereof (Ml640390) : Broad Lane-Brighstone:; Stacey Terrett
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Rookley: : Highwood Lane-Rookley
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Rookley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne : From Farm Entrnace 414 To End Of Road, Ml 240372 : Marks Corner Village Road-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Fibrovia:R/H4, Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Plus Regulating/Patching(Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4) Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne : From Junction With Noke Common 500m West Towards End Of Road, Ml 240376 : Marks Corner Village Road-Calbou
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Fibrovia:R/H4, Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Plus Regulating/Patching(Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4) Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 20 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside No 107
Works description: Disconnect Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp No 63, St. James Street, Newport, Po30 1lq
Works description: Disconnect And Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Green Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 17 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 459020-092218 Os Old Greenmount Primary School Green Lane
Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole 0.5m X 0.5m
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: St. Catherines House, West Street, Godshill, Iow.
Works description: Install Water Connection For New House.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 1 Jcn Esplanade, Union Street, Ryde, Po33 2ea
Works description: Disconnect And Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp,89,School Green Rd, Freshwater
Works description: Freshwater – 378688 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Fw In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3330 Eddington Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 66m South Of Old School House, Eddington Road
Works description: Recover 1 Existing Pole
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3341 St Georges Approach, Newport, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : To The West Of The Matalan Roundabout (Ml 210083) : St Georges Approach-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3399 Brighstone Road, Brook, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Mottstone Manor Farm On Brighstone Road
Works description: Brighstone – 406024 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – In Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Main Road, Wellow, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Rossiters, Main Road, Wellow, Iow.
Works description: Install Water Connection For New House.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
College Close, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: College Cl Sandown Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: – Install Water Connection For New Unit
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cross Street, Oakfield, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 2f, Cross Street
Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole 0.5m X 0.5m
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Opp.Oakfield Primary School, Great Preston Road, Ryde, Po33 1dr
Works description: Disconnect And Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Outside The Funeral Directors (Ml 261229) : Medina Way Slip-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Love Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Opp No 70 Jn Mill Hill Road, Love Lane, Cowes, Po31 7eu
Works description: Disconnect And Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pan Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 19 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: In Carriageway From New Junction Of Godric Road To Rear Of Asda Delivery Yard
Works description: Excavation Of Joint Holes In Carriageway To Connect New Asda Store
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pier Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Pier Street, The Square, Yarmouth, Po41 0ns
Works description: Disconnect And Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 47 Regent Street On Regent Street
Works description: Shanklin 360964 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rink Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Junction With Monkton Street To S/O 1a On Rink Road
Works description: Ryde – 415333 – Blockages Excavate Onto Bt Ducts For The Clearance Of Duct Blockages In To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Riverway, Newport, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : On The Slipway To Medina Way Southbound (Ml 260393) : Riverway-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Victoria Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Fairlee Road (Ml 240275) : Victoria Road-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 12 Wellington Rd, Wellington Road
Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Windsor Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4,Windsor Drive, Shanklin Po37 7ny
Works description: Shanklin – 360730 – Build Joint Box – To Build New Jb23 Joint Box In – Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
