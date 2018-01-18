Simon shares this latest news on behalf of Visit Isle of Wight. Ed

The Isle of Wight has been nominated as finalist in a prestigious competition – and now your vote could make all the difference.

The contenders for the Countryfile Magazine Awards 2018 have been announced, and the Island is one of five areas fighting to be crowned Holiday Destination of the Year.

Stiff competition

The Isle of Wight is up against competition from Scotland’s Speyside, the Pembrokeshire coast, Suffolk, and the Forest of Bowland in Yorkshire and Lancashire. It follows some tough judging by a panel which included Countryfile presenter John Craven, and author and rural affairs journalist Mark Rowe.

Now residents and visitors to the Isle of Wight can make a difference in a public vote starting this Friday (19 January), either online or by post using the entry form in February’s edition of Countryfile Magazine, until 5 March 2018.

We’ve got it all

Visit Isle of Wight Chair and acting CEO, Simon Dabell said:

“It’s great to hear yet again that the Isle of Wight is being recognised as a really good holiday for both coast and country, because we’ve got a great coastal path, we’ve got some really good footpaths, the Island’s great for cycling and walking but also for people that want to come and have a short break and relax.”

This follows the news that Visit Isle of Wight is once again supporting the Isle of Wight Walking Festival 28 April until 13 May, bringing thousands of visitors to the Island.

Get voting from Friday

Simon is encouraging residents and visitors to the Island to get voting:

“The UK is a great place to come on holiday and we know that it’s important that UK residents choose their own patch to come on holiday, but we know the Island has been a holiday destination for hundreds of years and we know we’re the best, so lets hope everyone votes for us!”

We welcome our guests as much our friends

It’s not just the location that makes the Isle of Wight a winner, it’s also the people and what they offer, as Simon Dabell explains:

“The Isle of Wight is like a lot of other holiday destinations, it’s got wonderful countryside, wonderful coastal destinations, but I think we are very special in that we are an Island people, we like to welcome our guests as much as we like to welcome our friends, and not only that, we are actually a spectacular place for food, we‘ve got some wonderful restaurants, café and pubs, a great place to come and eat out, so I think we’ve got it all!”

Search for new MD

Simon Dabell adds that the search for a managing director for Visit Isle of Wight is going well:

“We’ve placed the advert, we’ve got some really good applications coming in and I’m looking forward to going through them and I’m sure, with the help of our board, we’re going to come up with a suitable replacement for David Thornton. “Obviously, David’s done a wonderful job for Visit Isle of Wight, but he’s now decided to move on and we’re going to find someone just as good to take us forward.”

Choosing the shortlist

Speaking about the Countryfile Magazine competition, John Craven said:

“Helping to choose the shortlists meant interacting with you, our readers, in a quite remarkable way. We carefully considered every nomination and some were for places I had never heard of but which you obviously love. “That made me determined to check them out, while others rekindled many happy memories. What a pleasant way to spend a few hours – discovering your particular favourites in the massive cornucopia that is our countryside.”

Fellow judge Mark Rowe said:

“The BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards are about celebrating the joy, wonder and care we all share for the landscapes, wildlife and communities of rural Britain. “Whittling down the long lists to shortlists of five entrants for each category was a lengthy but hugely enjoyable task and I was really impressed by my fellow judges’ passion, painstaking attention to detail and knowledge. “The shortlists comprise some familiar names and locations as well as more than a few underdogs and intriguing nominations – and they come from all corners of the UK.”

Image: © visitisleofwight