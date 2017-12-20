Visit Isle of Wight CEO resigns after five years in the post

Visit Isle of Wight Chief Executive, David Thornton, has resigned from the post and will leave the organisation in January 2018.

David joined the newly-formed Destination Management Organisation in October 2012 and has ‘put his all’ into the role over the last five years, building a strong team of people around him and delivering interesting and exciting tourism initiatives.

In the face of much criticism, he oversaw the Wight-BID process, which has secured future sustainable funding for the tourist industry.

The news of David’s resignation comes hot on the heels of the announcement of the 2018 advertising campaign, which will turn the focus to families.

Staying on the Island

Coming to the Island from the Peak District, David had been a regular visitor to the Isle of Wight for over 40 years and says that despite his resignation, he and his wife do not intend to leave the Island.

Here at OnTheWight we’ll be sad to see David leave the Visit Isle of Wight team. Our experience of him has been positive throughout the five years as we’ve seen someone totally committed to boosting tourism on the Island.

Whatever you do next David, we wish you well!

