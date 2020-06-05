Watch: Pan Together’s project tackling school holiday food poverty featured as national case study

Pan Together, a charity that supports and provides a community hub for the residents of East Newport, has been doing some amazing work during the Coronavirus lockdown.

However, their support for the community didn’t start there. Earlier in the year Pan Together received funding from Sovereign Housing Association via their online funding platform, The Good Exchange.

Their project, Dishing Up A Difference, aimed to help tackle school holiday food poverty for local children and families in receipt of free school meals.

Case study for The Good Exchange

Due to the Coronavirus crisis, they only managed the first week of the project (which is now on hold), but at the end of the February half-term Pan Together were visited by a film crew from The Good Exchange, whose team had chosen them as a national case study.

The video below explains more about the project and work of Pan Together.

Vital support during Covid-19

Downside Community Centre and The Isobel Café closed to the public on 18th March 2020 to help with reducing all but essential social contact – but they immediately put in place lifeline support services for vulnerable people most affected by self-isolation with little support within Pan, Pan Meadows and Barton.

Rachel Thomson told OnTheWight,

“In the period up to and including 31st May 2020, our volunteers and staff have supported people in 765 different ways. “We offer weekday hot meal deliveries for just £2 a meal or at no-cost to children who were not in receipt of free school meals before the pandemic but whose family circumstances have changed dramatically and they have fallen through the support net. “We also deliver and collect prescriptions as well as undertaking essential shopping.”

Get in touch

If you live within the area would like support, call (01983) 248170 between 9am and 5pm or email [email protected]