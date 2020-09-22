Weekly number of Isle of Wight Coronavirus cases and deaths: 22 Sept 2020

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 37 there have been no new deaths where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.

That means the total of deaths where Covid-19 is stated on the death certificate remains at 86.

Deaths: Where C19 named on death certificate

The figure was made up of 41 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 44 deaths in care homes.

The figure was adjusted from 89 to 86 to take into account those counted where the death occurred more than 28 days after testing positive for Covid-19.

Confirmed cases

From Tuesday 15th to Monday 21st September the number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on the Isle of Wight increased by four, a rate per 100,000 population of 2.837.

This brings the cumulative total to 450, a rate per 100,000 population of 317.4.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with the care and NHS staff who continue to work hard to help save lives.

Source: Office for National Statistics and Covid dashboard – click on cases and page down to UTLA to search for Wight

Image: Logan Weaver under CC BY 2.0