A further small rise in the number of positive Isle of Wight Coronavirus tests

The figures for the Isle of Wight, which are updated each day in the late afternoon/early evening by the UK Government, rose again today

Testing for Covid-19 in the lab

The number of people on the Isle of Wight who have tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) on the Isle of Wight has risen from 473 to 476 (as at Monday afternoon).

A week ago (28th October) the cumulative number of positive tests on the Island was 458. The rise of eighteen positive tests in the last seven days brings the cumulative rate per 100,000 population of 335.8.

Numbers skewed for a few days
However, the Government has issued the following update to the Covid-19 Dashboard:

Due to a technical issue, which has now been resolved, there has been a delay in publishing a number of Covid-19 cases to the dashboard in England.

This means the total reported over the coming days will include some additional cases from the period between 24 September and 1 October, increasing the number of cases reported.

The result of this is that for the next week it will be impossible to give an accurate rate per 100,000 figure for the weekly totals (which we report on Tuesday lunchtimes).

No new deaths
There have been no new deaths where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was stated as the cause of death recorded since 4th September 2020 (week 36).

Source: Covid dashboard – click on cases and page down to UTLA to search for Wight
Monday, 5th October, 2020 5:27pm

