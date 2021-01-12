Weekly update of Isle of Wight Covid-19 figures: Positive tests, deaths and hospitalisations

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 53 there were 3 new deaths where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.

Week 53 covers deaths that occurred up to 1st January 2021, but were registered up to 9th January.

However, since 1st January there have been 20 more deaths recorded at the hospital where the person had either tested positive for Covid-19 or had Covid-19 on their death certificate, taking the cumulative total to 113.

Hospital admissions

Latest figures from NHS England show that on 5th January St Mary’s Hospital in Newport had 40 confirmed Covid-19 patients with five on mechanical ventilation.

However, the Covid Dashboard has a lag on it, so those figures are slightly out of date. News OnTheWight have requested the updated figures from NHS trust but at time of publishing we were still awaiting the most-recent figures.

Positive tests

In the last week (4th – 11th ) the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight increased by 1,590 – a rate per 100,000 population of 1,127.66.

A month ago the rolling seven-day figure was 32 – a rate per 100,000 of population of 22.70.

The cumulative total since the pandemic began is now at 4,318 a rate per 100,000 population of 3,062.41. The latest R number for the South East remains at 1.1-1.4.

Age breakdown

The table below shows the breakdown in five-year age groups of positive Covid-19 tests between 24th – 30th Dec and 31st Dec – 6th Jan 2021.

Age 24th-30th Dec 31st Dec-6th Jan Difference 0_4 0 17 17 5_9 22 26 4 10_14 33 36 3 15_19 91 97 6 20_24 98 134 36 25_29 70 133 63 30_34 53 140 87 35_39 63 125 62 40_44 67 94 27 45_49 86 131 45 50_54 84 158 74 55_59 10 162 152 60_64 60 99 39 65_69 38 61 23 70_74 24 63 39 75_79 19 32 13 80_84 11 38 27 85_89 10 25 15 90+ 13 31 18 Total 853 1602 749 0_59 678 1253 575 60+ 175 349 174

Last two weeks and two months

The graphs below show the changes to daily rates over the last two weeks and since the end of October 2020.

Live map

An interactive map now shows how many ‘cases’ per area of the Island. This has a new function where you can tap in your postcode and it will take you to your vicinity. It’s not always fully up to date, so you need to check the date of the data.

Test results for those from the mainland using the IW Test Centre are not included in the figures for the Island.

Only get tested on the Island

Residents are reminding that only thise with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.

Source: Covid Dashboard, NHS, ONS

Image: _airrun under CC BY 2.0