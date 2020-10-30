We’re in for a wet and windy weekend say the Met Office

The Met Office share this latest weather update. If you were planning to go out walking at the weekend, stay away from cliff edges and make sure you’re dressed for the weather. Ed

With Atlantic low-pressure continuing to influence the UK weather forecast we can expect the rest of this week and upcoming weekend to remain unsettled, with heavy rain and strengthening winds.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said:,

“This week has been fairly unsettled and we’ll see this typical autumnal weather continuing over the weekend, with heavy rain and strong winds expected to bring disruption and risk of flooding to some areas.”

Worse in the North of UK

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Martin Young, said,

“Saturday will be very wet and windy for many northern and western parts of the country as low-pressure sweeps northeastwards past northwest Britain. Another system quickly follows on Sunday that contains the remnants of ex-Hurricane Zeta, bringing further heavy rain and strong winds. “Given that this is falling on already saturated ground from what has been a wet October, there is an increased risk of flooding in some warnings areas.

Flooding possible

Gary White, Duty Tactical Manager for Natural Resources Wales said,

“The predicted heavy rain is likely to cause flooding up and down the country over the next few days and in to the weekend, so we’re advising people to keep up to date with flood warnings and alerts issued in their areas. “Our emergency response workers will be at key sites checking defences are in good working order and making sure any drainage grids and screens are clear to reduce the risk to people and their homes.”

Find out more

You can check the latest weather warnings on the severe weather warnings pages and you can get the most accurate and up to date forecast for your area using the forecast pages.

Image: Rhendi Rukmana under CC BY 2.0