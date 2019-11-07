West Wight school places consultation launched by Isle of Wight council

A public consultation on plans to close All Saints’ Primary School in Freshwater is underway.

The Isle of Wight Council has published a public notice signalling the start of a five-week consultation on proposals to close the school from 31 August 2020.

Significant surplus school

The closure is being proposed due to a significant decline in pupil numbers at the school and significant surplus schools places within the West Wight area.

People have until 29 November 2019 to have their say and more information, including a copy of the statutory notice, is available to view on the Website.

A further report is due to be brought to Cabinet in January 2020 that will seek a final decision on the outcome of the statutory consultation.

Relocate Yarmouth Primary to All Saints’ site

The report will also update Cabinet on the outcome of a separate consultation being undertaken by the Federation of the Church Schools of Shalfleet and Yarmouth on its proposal to relocate Yarmouth Primary School to the All Saints’ site.