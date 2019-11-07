West Wight school places consultation launched by Isle of Wight council

The closure is being proposed due to a significant decline in pupil numbers at the school and significant surplus schools places within the West Wight area

A public consultation on plans to close All Saints’ Primary School in Freshwater is underway.

The Isle of Wight Council has published a public notice signalling the start of a five-week consultation on proposals to close the school from 31 August 2020.

Significant surplus school
People have until 29 November 2019 to have their say and more information, including a copy of the statutory notice, is available to view on the Website.

A further report is due to be brought to Cabinet in January 2020 that will seek a final decision on the outcome of the statutory consultation.

Relocate Yarmouth Primary to All Saints’ site
The report will also update Cabinet on the outcome of a separate consultation being undertaken by the Federation of the Church Schools of Shalfleet and Yarmouth on its proposal to relocate Yarmouth Primary School to the All Saints’ site.

Colin
Another sham consultation done only because the council is legally obliged to do so. No notice at all will be taken of any submissions as the decision has already been made. I don’t suppose there are any plans to build any new houses in the west wight area then? Or will those just be for overners with no school age children? The new Wellow area village? What… Read more »
7, November 2019 10:13 am
