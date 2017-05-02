We’ve had a refresh of our House Rules for commenting

With the local elections just days away and the general election a mere four weeks away, OnTheWight felt it would be wise to update our House Rules for those commenting on the site.

Past experience has taught us that elections bring the most spiky of commentator out of the slumber – firing barbs at people then vanishing again.

We’ve also seen a lot of new readers join in (non-spiky) discussions over the last couple of weeks, so clarification of the ‘rules of engagement’ for our long-time readers, as well as the newbies felt timely.

Clarity

The way to behave while commenting is known by most of the frequent commentators and those that read the comments (they were in our Terms and Conditions too), but for clarity for the new people commenting, we’ve now given them their own dedicated page.

Please pop over to the House Rules and familiarise yourself before taking part in discussions on the site – they’re all very reasonable.

Register for an account

Due to a change in the law, commenting while not logged in is not realistic anymore. Registering for an account is simple and you can still comment under a pseudonym.

Image: Andrei under CC BY 2.0