Wight Strollers continue to give the gift of life with defibrillators

There’s no greater gift than the gift of life and that’s exactly what the Wight Strollers gave again this Christmas when they donated another two Public Access Defibrillators (PADs) to the IW NHS Trust Ambulance Community Defibrillator scheme.

The two new PADs were installed at the Sportsman’s Rest in Porchfield (pictured above) and The Sun Inn in Hulverstone (pictured below).

Thanks to proceeds from their performances the Wight Strollers have now donated a total of nine Public Access Defibrillators (PAD’s) to the scheme; the latest additions were funded from their last musical, Priscilla.

As a small token of the IW NHS Trust’s huge appreciation of the Wight Strollers donations, the Amateur Theatre group were presented with an ‘Award of Commendation’ by the IW NHS Trust Director of Nursing, Dr Barbara Stuttle, CBE and the Head of the Ambulance Service, Victoria White.

Present for each of the photo shoots was; the new PAD site guardian, the Wight Strollers and representation from the IW NHS Trust Ambulance Training & Community Response Services (ATCoRS).

