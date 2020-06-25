Wightlink adds more sailings to their Fishbourne to Portsmouth route

Additional sailings are being reintroduced by Wightlink to meet an increased demand on its flagship Portsmouth to Fishbourne route.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the company has provided a lifeline service to and from the Isle of Wight, ensuring supplies can reach the Island and to allow key workers to travel.

However, the recent easing of Government restrictions has prompted a gradual increase in traffic and interest in bookings, so Wightlink will be introducing additional crossings on a second ferry from Monday 6th July.

This will add four return trips every afternoon, providing an hourly service from 0600 to 1800, seven days per week.

Greenfield: Continue to keep community and customer safety at the heart of our operation

Wightlink Chief Executive, Keith Greenfield, said:

“While the volume of traffic is low, compared to what we would hope for at this time of the year, we are encouraged to see some green shoots appearing in light of the latest government announcements. “Alongside our colleagues at visit Isle of Wight and IW Council, we are delighted to be able to share the Isle of Wight with visitors once again, as well as reunite families from both sides of the Solent. “We continue to keep community and customer safety at the heart of our operation and have put in many new steps to keep everyone safe in our ports and at sea.”

Social distancing measures have been introduced in Wightlink’s ports and onboard their ferries. Face coverings continue to be mandatory for all passengers, except in specific cases of exemption, as outlined by the government. You can view Wightlink’s safety video here.

For more information, visit wightlink.co.uk/coronavirus

News shared by Louise on behalf of Wightlink. Ed