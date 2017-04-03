Wightlink advise customers to avoid non-essential travel today

Wightlink Ferries has tweeted advice to those planning to travel on their services today to “avoid non-essential travel”.
They say that the Fishbourne-Portsmouth and Yarmouth-Lymington routes are both subject to delays today due to mechanical issues on the St Claire ferry and a foggy Solent.
They go on to say no bookings are available for travel today.
Customers concerned about their sailing should follow the Twitter feed or email bookings@wightlink.co.uk
Wightlink say,
“We’re very sorry for the inconvenience caused and will update you as soon as possible.”
Monday, 3rd April, 2017 11:16am
By Sally Perry
Tim
3.Apr.2017 12:17pm
Are they seriously suggesting that people travel on their ferries just for fun?
Hermit
3.Apr.2017 12:31pm
Yes, if you fancy a day out.
Tim
3.Apr.2017 3:01pm
A day out on the ferry?
I suppose with all the delays and cancellations spending all day just to cross the Solent and back is possible but for those that enjoy that sort of thing wouldn’t “The Waverely” be better?
Carl Feeney
3.Apr.2017 1:02pm
John Hartill
3.Apr.2017 1:39pm
Mason Watch
3.Apr.2017 1:44pm
liz
3.Apr.2017 2:20pm
This is a joke right ? Never heard of anything so ridiculous in my life in all the years I’ve been traveling to the island in all sorts of weather wind ext .
Steve Goodman
3.Apr.2017 2:32pm
A reminder: shouldn’t we be making ourselves less vulnerable to the failings of unsustainable transport and travel and ‘just in time’ food imports?
Richard
3.Apr.2017 2:59pm
Steve
Unsustainable transport issues, like the traffic delays experienced everywhere in this land..if it’s not ferries, on the highways..it’s accidents, temporary traffic lights, road closures, or just too much traffic for the road infrastructure to cope?
If it’s on the railways its lack of train crew, signal / point failures, train failures, floods, buckled rails from excessive heat, leaves on the line.
And if it’s at the airports, it’s lack of crew, vweather issues, planes not being at the right place.
All this in the 21st century, shouldn’t be happening should it?