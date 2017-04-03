Wightlink advise customers to avoid non-essential travel today

Wightlink Ferries has tweeted advice to those planning to travel on their services today to “avoid non-essential travel”.

They say that the Fishbourne-Portsmouth and Yarmouth-Lymington routes are both subject to delays today due to mechanical issues on the St Claire ferry and a foggy Solent.

They go on to say no bookings are available for travel today.

Customers concerned about their sailing should follow the Twitter feed or email bookings@wightlink.co.uk

Wightlink say,

“We’re very sorry for the inconvenience caused and will update you as soon as possible.”

Image: © Used with permission of TomP_IOW