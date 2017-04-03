Wightlink advise customers to avoid non-essential travel today

Mechanical issues on the St Claire ferry and a foggy Solent are causing delays on both of Wightlink’s car ferry services.

Read and contribute to the 9 readers' comments ↓

Foggy boats:

Wightlink Ferries has tweeted advice to those planning to travel on their services today to “avoid non-essential travel”.

They say that the Fishbourne-Portsmouth and Yarmouth-Lymington routes are both subject to delays today due to mechanical issues on the St Claire ferry and a foggy Solent.

They go on to say no bookings are available for travel today.

Customers concerned about their sailing should follow the Twitter feed or email bookings@wightlink.co.uk

Wightlink say,

“We’re very sorry for the inconvenience caused and will update you as soon as possible.”

Image: © Used with permission of TomP_IOW

Monday, 3rd April, 2017 11:16am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fas

Filed under: Featured, Ferry, Fishbourne, Island-wide, Travel, Yarmouth

Print Friendly

.

9 Comments

  1. Tim


    3.Apr.2017 12:17pm

    Are they seriously suggesting that people travel on their ferries just for fun?

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  2. Carl Feeney


    3.Apr.2017 1:02pm

    solentfreedomtunnel.co.uk

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  3. liz


    3.Apr.2017 2:20pm

    This is a joke right ? Never heard of anything so ridiculous in my life in all the years I’ve been traveling to the island in all sorts of weather wind ext .

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  4. Steve Goodman


    3.Apr.2017 2:32pm

    A reminder: shouldn’t we be making ourselves less vulnerable to the failings of unsustainable transport and travel and ‘just in time’ food imports?

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  5. Richard


    3.Apr.2017 2:59pm

    Steve
    Unsustainable transport issues, like the traffic delays experienced everywhere in this land..if it’s not ferries, on the highways..it’s accidents, temporary traffic lights, road closures, or just too much traffic for the road infrastructure to cope?
    If it’s on the railways its lack of train crew, signal / point failures, train failures, floods, buckled rails from excessive heat, leaves on the line.
    And if it’s at the airports, it’s lack of crew, vweather issues, planes not being at the right place.
    All this in the 21st century, shouldn’t be happening should it?

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*