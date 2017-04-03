Top Tips from police for an enjoyable Easter holiday on the Isle of Wight

The police share this information on behalf of the Community Safety Partnership. Ed

The Community Safety Partnership (CSP) on the Isle of Wight is urging residents and visitors to make sure that they, and their families, stay safe and healthy now that the warmer spring weather is here

The CSP brings together several organisations working together to tackle, prevent and reduce crime and anti-social behaviour on the Isle of Wight.

Amanda Gregory Chair of the CSP said,

“We want residents and tourists to enjoy the holidays and so have complied a list of tips to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable Easter break. “We’ve produced a poster to help both residents and visitors, and I’d urge businesses and guest houses across the Island to print out and display this useful advice.”

Superintendent Sarah Jackson who oversees Policing on the Isle of Wight said,

“Now that the evenings are getting lighter, children are likely to be going out to play more. We’re fortunate that the Isle of Wight is a safe place to live and visit. “However it’s still important to speak to your children about the normal ‘stranger danger’ messages and advise them to take usual precautions. These include sticking to well lit, busy areas and to tell you where they’re going and who they are going with.”

Our Ten Top Tips

When going out for the evening, plan in advance how you will get home, don’t leave it to the last minute, especially if you have been drinking. When you go out make sure that you’ve locked all windows and doors if your holiday accommodation. When you’re out and about walk with confidence – be aware of strangers and locations that may put you at risk such as unlit areas. Staying in a group is a good idea. Report any suspicious behaviour – if you are concerned by a stranger’s actions, walk away or avoid it and call 101. In an emergency call 999. Do you know where your kids are? And do they know where you are? Don’t leave items on display that could tempt a thief. This applies to your vehicle and holiday accommodation. Take care around open water – it may be deeper than you think. Notices may warn of danger, know what they mean and do what they tell you. If you smell gas turn off appliances, ventilate your holiday accommodation and notify the management. Never block air vents and check carbon monoxide detectors are working. Test smoke detectors and do not use any electrical appliance which has damage to any cable or connector. Identify appropriate emergency exits and meeting points to be used in the event of a fire. Make sure all family members know the exact name and location of your holiday accommodation, take a walk around the site so that your party can familiarise themselves with all facilities.

Further advice

Other things to think about as the evening’s get lighter and the days warmer include:

Home security – Check the locks on all external doors and windows and make sure they are kept locked at night and during times when you are not in your property. Do not leave personal belongings and bicycles outside, unattended or in easy reach of open windows and doors.

Personal safety – Leave an inside and outside light on if you know you will be returning during the hours of darkness, and carry a torch.

Supervise younger children. Do not play on roads or where there are moving vehicles.

Antisocial behaviour – Anti Social Behaviour (ASB) is defined as: ‘Behaviour by a person which causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons, not of the same household as the person’.

The holiday season can bring about high spirits and high jinks. Parents are urged to ensure that they know where their children are, who they’re with, and what they’re up to.

Ensure older children stay with a group of friends if out alone, and not to engage with strangers.

To report antisocial behaviour:

Contact the Police on 101

Contact the council via the Website

In an emergency always call call 999.

To report any crime call 101. In an emergency or if a crime is in progress always dial 999.

