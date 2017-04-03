Success for Ryde rowers at Head of the River Race

Steve shares this latest report from Ryde Rowing Club. Ed

Wightlink sponsored Ryde Rowing Club competed in the Southampton Coastal Fours Head of the River Race, on the River Itchen, on Saturday (1st April, 2017) – a timed processional event over four miles raced in two divisions.

Ryde’s Coastal Junior Ladies Four of sisters Lisa and Catherine Murphy, Courtney Edmonds and Kate Whitehurst with coach Micky Jenner coxing produced an outstanding performance comfortably winning their section and recording the second fastest Ladies Fours time of the day – just three seconds behind the winning Ladies Senior Four.

Improved performance

There was also a much improved performance from the men’s Coastal Junior Four of Dom Douglas, Joel Smith, Ben Toms and Joe Groves – with Micky Jenner coxing again – who had been disappointed in the result from their last head race.

Racing in the first division they finished in fourth place in their section beating three crews from the next status up.

Younger rowers

Ryde’s young Men’s Novice Four of Tye Cameron, Tom Starkey, Austin Smith and Josh Smith with Daniel Sanderson coxing – also racing in the first division and racing against much older and larger crews produced an encouraging performance finishing in 13th place in their section.

Image: Catherine and Lisa Murphy, Mick Jenner, Kate Whitehurst and Courtney Edmonds