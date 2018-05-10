Wightlink announce major new sponsorship deal with Quay Arts

Wightlink has announced a major new sponsorship deal with Quay Arts in Newport.

Under the arrangement, Wightlink will provide free travel to artists visiting the Isle of Wight to appear at the Quay Arts Centre. The arrangement is already underway and, as part of its new relationship, Wightlink chose the Centre as the venue for a ‘meet and greet’ event for other local individuals and organisations it sponsors.

Armfield: Crucial support

Quay Arts manager Paul Armfield says:

“This is a really massive deal for us. Theatres and arts venues across the country run on very tight margins and support such as providing travel costs is absolutely crucial. “Having these travel costs met can be the difference between a gig, event or exhibition being feasible or not. This news is extremely important and we are extremely grateful to Wightlink – as will be those who support and use our theatre now and in the future.”

Vibrant arts hub

Based in the heart of historic Newport, the Quay Arts complex features two art galleries, a crafts shop, a 134-capacity theatre, conferencing facilities and a cafe and was fully refurbished in 1997.

Quay Arts owns and operates Jubilee Stores, also located on Newport Quay.

CEO: “A fabulous amenity”

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield says:

“Quay Arts is a fabulous amenity offering a very wide range of entertainment and cultural events as well as providing a hub for the Island in general and its artistic community in particular. “As soon as we were approached by Quay Arts, we were delighted to assist such a vibrant and important local enterprise. We look forward to assisting the team in delivering their varied and high quality arts programme.”

Image: Paul Armfield from Quay Arts and Wightlink’s, Keith Greenfield

