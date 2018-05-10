Island Roads’ staff lend a helping hand at community nursery

Staff at Island Roads have lent a helping hand to community nursery Care in the Garden as one of its latest projects supported through its company volunteering scheme.

Highways operatives volunteered to help dig out and lay a new footpath at the entrance to the community nursery and installed a new sign to help make it easier for people to find and access the facility.

Care in the Garden

Care in the Garden is an Isle of Wight not-for-profit company established in 2012 to help bring the community together by using gardening to change lives. Based at Palmers Brook Community Nursery, in Park Road, Wootton, it offers gardening and woodwork-based work experience placements and training to people with extra support needs, to help build up their confidence and self-esteem.

Through its volunteering scheme, Island Roads staff are encouraged to take up to two days paid leave a year to work with local charities and good causes. So far hundreds of days have been spent with similar such projects supporting either education, health, the environment or the economy.

Improving safety of entering the site

John Goodenough, Managing Director at Care in the Garden said:

“We’re thrilled with the support we have had from Island Roads, it has made a big difference to our front entrance making it easier for people visiting the nursery to find us and to get onto the site easily and safely.”

Abraham: Important community facility

Cllr Barry Abraham, Cabinet Member for Planning and Housing and member for Wootton added,

“This is such an important community facility and I’m delighted that Island Roads staff were able to go out of their way to support such a worthwhile cause.”

Paul Gibb-Narey Highways Supervisor at Island Roads said:

“We were pleased to be able to make a difference to this fantastic community facility through our volunteering support and hope it continues to flourish.”

If you have a project you think would benefit from the help of our volunteers, then please contact Nicola Rogers at nicola.rogers@islandroads.com

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Image: (L-R) John Goodenough, Paul Gibb-Narey and Cllr Barry Abraham