Wightlink ferry timetables 2020 are now in effect

Everyone needs to use the Wightlink ferry at sometime, on foot, or in a vehicle.

The timetables can be pretty hard to find quickly, so we’ve gathered them all here in one place. Might be worth bookmarking if you use regularly.

As Islanders all know, the sailing times, while correct at time of publication, are subject to alteration by Wightlink. Sometimes ships may sail a little before or after advertised times.

Foot passengers

FastCat: Ryde to Portsmouth (Link to PDF)

Car ferries

The car ferry timetables are less simple, with them being split over three separate periods:

6 January 2020 – 29 March 2020

30 March 2020 – 6 September 2020

7 September 2020 – 20 December 2020



Fishbourne – Portsmouth (Link to PDF)

Yarmouth – Lymington (Link to PDF)