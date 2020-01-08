New owner of controversial former parish-owned property given warm welcome

The new owner of 5-7 High Street, Bembridge – the property at the heart of years of controversy in the village – has received a warm welcome from members of the Open Bembridge (OB) Facebook Group.

John Midgley asked for a message to be shared with OB members at the beginning of the week.

In his message, John said,

“Thanks all for your warm words. I am pleased to be the new owner of this iconic property in Bembridge. “I am looking to initially get some maintenance done on 5/7, including repointing and windows – both in keeping with the property.



John goes on to add that he plans to enhance the property further and make better use of the grounds, possibly to include units or workshops.

He finishes by saying,

“Of important note, is the Fish Mongers will stay! It is early days so would welcome some ideas.”

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview