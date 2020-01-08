New plans for Isle of Wight’s yellow-box speed cameras

The Isle of Wight’s s yellow-box speed cameras will finally be removed — years after they were switched off.

Three of the cameras — one in Wootton High Street and two in Shanklin, in Sandown Road and Victoria Avenue — will be removed by Island Roads this week.

The cameras at Newport Road, Lake, Horsebridge Hill, Newport, and St John’s Road, Ryde, will be removed in due course.

The cameras have been switched off for several years now, but have remained in place as a deterrent to speeding motorists.

Ageing cameras no longer necessary

The police have been consulted, and said the ageing cameras were no longer necessary.

An Isle of Wight police spokesperson said the force used various prevention methods and deterrents to combat speeding, including vans equipped with mobile speed cameras, and roads policing officers — which meant the yellow-box cameras were no longer necessary.

The spokesperson said:

“We also have dedicated campaigns, such as Operation Holly throughout December, which target speeding drivers and driving while impaired. “The fixed cameras have been inspected and are at the end of their serviceable life. “As such, it has been agreed with our partners at Isle of Wight Council and Island Roads these should now be removed. “Driving while impaired or even just a few miles an hour over the speed limit can have catastrophic consequences for road users and their families. “Simply put, do not put yourself and other road users in danger. We would urge everyone to drive sensibly and pay full attention to the road ahead.”

Police favoured use of mobile cameras deployed in vans

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said:

“The speed cameras have not been functional and active for a number of years at these fixed locations, as the police have instead favoured the use of mobile cameras deployed in vans. “Based on a recent inspection, the housing units have reached the end of their serviceable life and the condition of the casings is such that they now require replacement. “Rather than meet the cost of installing and maintaining empty casings, the Isle of Wight Council has agreed that all speed camera housing units on the Island will be removed.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: invisible property under CC BY 2.0