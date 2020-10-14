Wightlink only ferry operator to be short-listed in Maritime UK 2020 Awards for green credentials

Wightlink say their our aim to become the country’s leading sustainable operator. The winners will be announced on 12th November

Victoria of Wight in Portsmouth Harbour

Wightlink, which brought England’s first hybrid energy ferry into service in 2018, has been recognised for its achievements in sustainable energy by Maritime UK, the umbrella body for the country’s maritime sector. 

The Isle of Wight ferry company is a finalist in the Clean Maritime Operator category of the Maritime UK 2020 Awards.

It is the only ferry operator to be short-listed. The winners will be announced at a live-streamed event from Plymouth on Thursday 12th November. 

Wightlink’s new flagship, Victoria of Wight, combines powerful batteries with conventional engines in its frequent crossings between Portsmouth and Fishbourne and uses 17 per cent less fuel than similar vessels. 

Greenfield: Aim to become country’s leading sustainable operator
Chief Executive, Keith Greenfield, explains,

“The arrival of Victoria of Wight heralded Wightlink’s Green Agenda.

“In our aim to become the country’s leading sustainable operator, our initiatives include installing Electric Vehicle charging points to help reduce emissions, promoting recycling throughout the business, supporting local companies by buying from them whenever possible and inspiring our customers about environmental issues, through educational partnerships.” 

Courts: Delighted event includes DfT’s Clean Maritime Awards
Maritime Minister, Robert Courts MP, adds,

“The 2020 Maritime UK Awards will be an important opportunity for the maritime sector to come together to celebrate its achievements, as well as its significant contribution to the UK’s Covid-19 response.

“I am delighted that this year’s event includes the DfT’s Clean Maritime Awards, highlighting how our world-leading sector is helping achieve our net-zero and emissions reduction targets.” 

The maritime sector is one of the UK’s biggest industries, adding £46.1bn to the economy every year, and supporting 1.1 million jobs. 

