Win for Cowes-based crew in the 2017 One Ton Cup

During Lendy Cowes Week this year there was some tight and exciting sailing in the Fast40+ Class, with sailing in the class described as unique, fast, fun, and at times frustrating.

Over the past few days, the Fast40+ Class has been back in the waters off Cowes, this time racing for the One Ton Cup which was hosted by the Royal Yacht Squadron.

A solid team

At Lendy Cowes Week, Peter Morton’s CF40+ Girls on Film triumphed. Sir Keith Mills’ Ker40+ Invictus was second, and Bas de Voogd’s Carkeek MKIII Hitchhiker was third.

There is no doubt that Peter Morton’s Girls on Film showed tremendous speed during Lendy Cowes Week and came back from early set-backs to win on the very last race. Girls on Film is a solid team, and ‘Morty’ is regarded as one of the World’s best owner-drivers, especially in his own back yard, the Solent.

Could Cowes-based team do it again?

Last year in the One Ton Cup Cowes-based, Peter Morton and his crew came out as winners, so could they do it again in their new boat of the same name?

The prestigious One Ton Cup, owned by the Cercle de la Voile de Paris was this year hosted by the Royal Yacht Squadron, and presented by Hamble Yacht Services with the One Ton Cup being a weighted event for the 2017 FAST40+ Race Circuit. For 2017, the One Ton Cup was supported by Grapefruit Graphics, Premier Composite Technologies, TT Rigging, Diverse Yachts and North Sails and FAST40+ Class supporter Henri Lloyd awarded a special prize to the winner.

Twelve teams

12 FAST40+ teams entered, nine races were scheduled, with a variety of courses including; windward-leeward, and a weighted round the cans race.

On day 1 Three Windward Leeward races were set in quick succession by PRO Stuart Childerley. Racing was held in the central and eastern Solent, with a southwesterly breeze averaging 15 knots, and gusting to over 20 knots. Six of the 12 strong fleet made the podium on TT Rigging Race Day.

Making the podium

Peter Morton’s British CF40+ Girls on Film, took two race wins to take the lead after the first day. Stewart Whitehead’s British Carkeek MkIII Rebellion, finished the day in second place, just a point ahead of Steve Cowie’s Scottish GP42 Zephyr.

Tony Dickin’s British Farr 42 Jubilee, and Bas de Voogd’s Dutch Carkeek MkIII Hitchhiker, both made the podium to finish the day fourth and fifth respectively.

‘Round the cans’

Two longer ’round the cans’ races produced a different dynamic to the HYS One Ton Cup on Grapefruit Graphics Race Day. After a short postponement, a southwesterly breeze arrived at midday going up to 15 knots at times.

Peter Morton’s British CF40+ Girls on Film, scored a win and a second, to put them in a good place to win the One Ton Cup. Bastiaan de Voogd’s Dutch Carkeek Mk3 Hitchhiker, matched Girls on Film’s score line, to move up to second place for the regatta, tied on points with Stewart Whitehead’s British Carkeek MkIII Rebellion.

Premier Composite Technologies Race Day

Three races on Premier Composite Technologies Race Day, produced an exciting finish to the HYS One Ton Cup. Bright sunshine and a shifting southerly breeze produced a highly strategic finale, before Peter Morton’s CF40+ Girls on Film, retained the HYS One Ton Cup, the first team to do so since 1993.

Cowes based ‘Girls on Film’ owner and crew are: Peter Morton, Nat Ives, Ben Cornish, David Lenz, Jason Carrington, Nick Butt, Duncan Yeabsley, Darren Marston, Phil Pafford, Anthony Spillbeen, Toby Mumford.

Steeped in history

Created by the Cercle de la Voile de Paris (CVP – Paris Yacht Club) in 1899, the One Ton Cup is steeped in history and reputation in the world of yacht racing. Winners of the Cup include many legends in the sport of sailing; Syd Fischer, Harold Cudmore, Henrik Soderlund, King Harald V of Norway, Paul Cayard, Francesco de Angelis, and Russell Coutts.

Image: © Suzanne Whitewood