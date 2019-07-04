Wind down from a stressful week with this incredibly calming short film

If you’ve had a tough week so far and need something to help you wind down, this video could be just the thing.

OnTheWight reader and contributor, Paul Knights, shared this video earlier in the week that he’d shot of Ruth.

Ruth is blind and the short film shows her being taught how to ‘spin’ by Yvonne Durrant (aka “Von’s Spinoff”).

Incredibly calming

Watching the process of spinning yarn from wool tops is incredibly calming.

We love the way Paul has chosen to shoot the footage – it’s personal without being too intrusive – and the accompanying soothing music really adds to the experience.

Re-set in three and a half minutes

Make sure you have your speakers turned on, set the video quality to HD (by clicking on the cog symbol bottom right of video) and sit back and enjoy this lovely short film.