Winter timetable for mobile recycling unit announced

Winter is on its way and so is the mobile recycling centre. The facility will once again be visiting a number of venues across the Island from November to January.

The timetable for the mobile recycling centre (MRC) is out, with Sandown and Shanklin being added for the first time to the list of locations the facility will visit in time for Christmas.

The mobile facility will be visiting Fort Street car park, Sandown and Shanklin Football Club, Shanklin, following the Isle of Wight Council, in partnership with Amey, actively working together on identifying potential new venues.

The MRC has facilities to accept a large range of recyclable items, including small electrical items, plastic, cardboard and paper, light bulbs and textiles. It will not accept commercial waste, garden waste or general mixed/black bag waste or wood.

The facility will be at each venue between 10am and 2pm. Please do not leave any items at the venues outside of these times, as it will not be collected.

A full list of locations and what the mobile centre can accept is found on iWight Website under the Recycling Centres section.

Image: jakerust under CC BY 2.0