What is happening in our local schools always seems to be a subject of local interest and debate.

But how much do any of us know about schooling in the past, on the Island?

What do we know about the two schools featured in these photographs?

Many of us will have our own memories of schooldays, both good and bad: Lessons, teachers, and school dinners that we either loved or loathed, plus different sorts of playground games, our classrooms, uniforms, and so on.

Afternoon talk

For those of us who would like to find out more about the history of schools on the Isle of Wight there is a good opportunity at Carisbrooke Castle Museum on Tuesday 14th November.

Three different speakers will be focusing on this subject for the afternoon session from 2-4pm.

Listen to the experts

Richard Smout will help us to find out about what was taught in the past, who did the teaching, and what the challenges of running our schools through the ages were.

He assures us that examples of copy books and long multiplication will make us grateful for the arrival of the calculator!

Nick Minns will give us insight into the Gassiot School in Ryde, and Lisa Kerley will bring memories of local people from their schooldays, recorded as part of our Oral History project.

There will be opportunity to view items from the Museum Collections, supplemented by material from the Record Office, and log books and other artefacts from the Gassiot School (Oakfield Primary School).

Book now

Booking is essential. Tickets cost £8, to include refreshments.

For more information and to book your places, please contact us by e-mailing info@carisbrookecastlemuseum.org.uk or by ringing 01983 523 112.

