Meet your Green Party MEP as she visits the Isle of Wight for Green New Deal Tour

In possibly the final weeks of our full membership of the European Union, the Green Party MEP for the South East, Alexandra Phillips, will be visiting Newport, Isle of Wight as part of her “Green New Deal Tour” of the region.

Arriving on the Island by solar-powered electric bus, Alex will be leading a panel event on Monday 28th October at Quay Arts on what a Green New Deal will do for the Isle of Wight, including speakers from local businesses and chaired by Green Party Prospective Parliamentary Candidate, Vix Lowthion.

Vix Lowthion and Alex Phillips

Phillips: Urgently need a European Green New Deal

Alex Phillips explains,

“The Green New Deal is a radical rethink of the economy, a structural change of our agricultural system, a green industrial policy and set of inclusive social policies that will pave the way for a deep transformation of our society. “The time has come for Europe to take the lead. Nothing like this has been done before, and we need to make sure that the transition to a greener, fairer society leaves no one behind. “The South East is one of the regions set to be hit hardest by Brexit, with towns like Dover and Portsmouth being our gates to Europe. These are areas which could benefit most from a Green New Deal which would see new job markets revitalise coastal communities while reducing inequality and increasing training opportunities. “We urgently need a European Green New Deal to ensure a safe and sustainable future and well-being for all, across the planet and generations.”

Where and when

The Green New Deal Tour kicks off in Lewes this Friday (25th October) and Alex and the solar-powered bus will be visiting Oxford, Reading, Southampton, Hastings and Dover, as well as Newport over the course of the week.

Green Party members with Alex Phillips MEP

Everyone is welcome to come and meet Alex Phillips MEP and hear all about the Green New Deal for the Isle of Wight.

Book your free ticket

The event is on 28th October at the Anthony Mingella Theatre, Quay Arts and starts at 10.30am.

You can reserve your reserve your free ticket online, and some tickets will also be available on the door.

